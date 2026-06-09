UConn Football lands 2027 Tennessee QB Cooper Newman

The UConn football program just picked up another commitment in the 2027 class which extends the current hot streak.

The Huskies have been on a roll recruiting wise with five commitments in the 2027 class since June 5th. Two early Official Visit weekends were packed with top targets and UConn has been closing left and right since the second batch hit campus.

Sevier County (Tenn.) three-star quarterback Cooper Newman announced his commitment to UConn, growing the total in the past few days to five.

The 6-foot-3, 210-pound quarterback announced his commitment to the Huskies just over a week after completing his first trip to Storrs. Newman also held offers from North Carolina, Virginia Tech, Georgia Tech, and Maryland at the time of his commitment.

Newman was just on campus for his Official Visit with the Huskies’ staff and left leaving great reviews of his experience. The quarterback previously spoke with UConn Report and stated that the consistency the staff showed throughout his recruitment kept him interested in Connecticut.

Offensive coordinator Nunzio Campanile visited Newman at his home in early May before having the recruit come out to campus.

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The Huskies’ staff had been interested in picking up a quarterback in the 2027 class and now likely have got the man for the job. In-state standout Ben Rolapp had been closely connected to the program but a scholarship offer from Boston College changed things.

UConn also had South Walton (Fla.) quarterback JD Brown on campus this past weekend for his Official Visit. Brown has not announced a commitment to any program yet but remains on the radar. The Huskies could potentially take two quarterbacks in the class, but likely are finished with the position at the moment.



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