UConn Football lands Connecticut Receiver Dae'Sean Graves

UConn football added a commitment to the 2027 class after impressing a strong rising recruit from within the state.

Holy Cross (CT) wide receiver Dae’Sean Graves announced his commitment to the Huskies following a recent campus visit. The new-look Huskies’ staff has made recruiting in-state talent a priority by securing a hard commitment from one of the fastest rising players. The native of Waterbury is currently unranked but likely will find his way into the rankings before the start of his senior year.

UConn offered Graves a scholarship back in January and the offer was a team effort for the staff. Head Coach Jason Candle and position coach Kerry Dixon were both part of the process.

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After putting together an extremely productive season for Holy Cross, Graves began to see his collegiate recruitment hit another level. Graves picked up offers from Syracuse and UMass before the season. The athlete then received offers from UConn, Wake Forest, Buffalo, and James Madison.

As a junior, Graves recorded 80 receptions for 1149 yards and 20 touchdown receptions as the Crusaders finished the season with an 8-4 record. Graves additionally earned Class M Player of the Year honors for his efforts this past season.

UConn is now officially on the 2027 high school board with a commitment from Graves. The Huskies are still working to bring in more recruits for official visits in the coming months and securing another 2027 pledge before the start of the season seems likely.



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