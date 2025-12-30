UConn Football DB Lee Molette III to enter the Transfer Portal
Starting UConn football safety Lee Molette III will enter the transfer portal after spending four years with the program.
Molette was a three-star athlete out of Ravenwood (TN) in the 2022 class when he signed on with the Huskies. The safety held offers from Ball State, Central Michigan, Miami (OH), and UNLV.
In four seasons, Molette amassed 124 tackles, seven pass defenses, and one interception for the Huskies. This past season the safety put together his best campaign with 65 tackles and his first career interception.
UConn fans MUST take advantage of this deal, Get 50% off the UConn Report before the offer expires!
Molette became a valuable part of the secondary this past season after putting together the best season of his career. The safety recorded a career-high 13 tackles against FAU to end the regular season. Molette committed to playing in the Fenway Bowl, and finished the game with 10 tackles.
With a new staff in place for the Huskies, Molette is set to spend his final year of eligibility elsewhere after announcing his portal intentions. To learn more about who remains for next year’s roster, check out the 2026 UConn Football Scholarship Chart here.
UConn Football Players set to enter Transfer Portal
|POSITON / PLAYER
|YEARS LEFT
|NEW TEAM
|QB Tucker McDonald
|3
|TBD
|RB Mel Brown
|1
|TBD
|RB Victor Rosa
|1
|TBD
|RB MJ Flowers
|1
|TBD
|RB Cam Edwards
|1
|TBD
|WR John Neider
|2
|TBD
|WR Jackson Harper
|2
|TBD
|TE Alex Honig
|1
|TBD
|TE Juice Vereen
|2
|TBD
|OT Ben Murawski
|1
|TBD
|OT Carsten Casady
|2
|TBD
|IOL Brady Wayburn
|1
|TBD
|DL Vincent Carroll-Jackson
|2
|TBD
|LB Oumar Diomande
|2
|TBD
|CB Chris Hudson
|2
|TBD
|CB Cam Chadwick
|2
|TBD
|CB Kolubah Pewee Jr.
|1
|TBD
|CB Osiris Gilbert
|3
|TBD
|S Lee Molette III
|1
|TBD
💬 Wondering what other UConn fans are saying?
Head to The Husky House forum and jump into the discussion →
TALK ABOUT IT ON THE HUSKY HOUSE