UConn Football DB Lee Molette III to enter the Transfer Portal

Starting UConn football safety Lee Molette III will enter the transfer portal after spending four years with the program.

Molette was a three-star athlete out of Ravenwood (TN) in the 2022 class when he signed on with the Huskies. The safety held offers from Ball State, Central Michigan, Miami (OH), and UNLV.

In four seasons, Molette amassed 124 tackles, seven pass defenses, and one interception for the Huskies. This past season the safety put together his best campaign with 65 tackles and his first career interception.

Molette became a valuable part of the secondary this past season after putting together the best season of his career. The safety recorded a career-high 13 tackles against FAU to end the regular season. Molette committed to playing in the Fenway Bowl, and finished the game with 10 tackles.

With a new staff in place for the Huskies, Molette is set to spend his final year of eligibility elsewhere after announcing his portal intentions. To learn more about who remains for next year’s roster, check out the 2026 UConn Football Scholarship Chart here.



