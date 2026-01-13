UConn Football lands Wisconsin defensive lineman Jamel Howard Jr.

The UConn football staff has continued their hot streak in the portal with another notable commitment from a Big Ten program.

Wisconsin Badgers defensive lineman Jamel Howard announced his commitment to the UConn football program this afternoon. Howard is a 6-foot-2, 311-pound defender who has spent the last three seasons with Wisconsin. The defender was a standout for Marist (IL) prior to joining the Badgers’ defensive line.

The defensive lineman was a three-star recruit and the 1213th overall athlete during the 2023 recruiting cycle. Howard originally committed to Wisconsin prior to the hiring of coach Luke Fickell. The defender reopened his recruitment only to ultimately sign with the Badgers and the new staff.

UConn fans MUST take advantage of this deal, Get 50% off the UConn Report before the offer expires!

During his tenure with Wisconsin, Howard did not see the field and the defensive lineman served only in a reserve role for the team. Howard entered the transfer portal following the 2024 season but ultimately returned to the team after withdrawing himself from the portal.

Howard is a physical player who previously held offers from SEC programs like Ole Miss and LSU prior to committing to Wisconsin. Fellow defensive lineman and former four-star recruit Ernest Willor Jr. also entered the transfer portal following the completion of the 2025 season. This time around, Howard chose not to return to the Badgers as the new-look defensive line continues to take shape in Madison.

The new UConn commitment will join Esean Carter, Emmanuel Olagbaju, Desmond Aladuge, and Melvin Hills III along the defensive line next season. The Huskies’ staff have added plenty to the line and next season will showcase an entirely new unit. Howard joins the team with two seasons of eligibility remaining.



💬 Wondering what other UConn fans are saying?



Head to The Husky House forum and jump into the discussion →



TALK ABOUT IT ON THE HUSKY HOUSE

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

CHECK US OUT ON INSTAGRAM

SIGN UP FOR UCONN NEWSLETTER