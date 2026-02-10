UConn Football DL coach LaTroy Lewis to leave for Atlanta Falcons

After new UConn Football Head Coach Jason Candle just finalized his coaching staff, the Huskies took another offseason hit as new defensive line coach LaTroy Lewis has decided to leave Storrs after just a few weeks with the program per reports.

The Akron, Ohio native joined the program in mid-January, but has now left and will be the new assistant defensive line coach for the Atlanta Falcons, joining Kevin Stefanski’s new coaching staff down there.

Prior to joining the Huskies, Lewis spent one season at Toledo as the defensive line coach for Candle. In his lone year with the program.

Prior to Toledo he spent time as a graduate assistant at Michigan for two seasons, Wake Forest for one, South Alabama for one and Akron for another.

Before all that, Lewis play at Tennessee for college before a small stint in the NFL with four different teams.



