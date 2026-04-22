Maryland ATH Eltonino Hicks finalizes UConn Football Official Visit

UConn football finalized the details for an Official Visit with a versatile recruit who has a long history with the current staff.

https://www.on3.com/rivals/eltonino-hicks-180871/2027 St. James Academy (VA) athlete Eltonino Hicks announced on social media that he will take an Official Visit with the Huskies. Hicks and the Huskies’ staff first crossed paths in May of 2025 when Toledo offered the recruit a scholarship. UConn running backs coach Nate Cole was involved with the Rockets’ offer before drawing the Huskies’ staff towards Hicks.

Linebackers coach Mickey Jacobs extended a scholarship to Hicks on behalf of UConn on March 10th, 2026. Hicks then visited UConn on March 28th and booked his Official Visit for June 5th just hours after his visit concluded.

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Hicks was previously a 2026 recruit who attended Rock Creek (MD) before reclassifying in the 2027 class and transferring. The athlete is a three-star recruit in the 2027 class who holds the 897th national ranking in the class. Hicks is additionally the 45th overall athlete in the class and the 19th overall recruit in the state of Maryland.

Hicks will be on campus for his Official Visit alongside George Richards and Ian McDuffie. While the trio are all experienced defensive backs, Richards and Hicks have primarily been recruited by Jacobs to this point.

May 29th Official Visits

June 5th Official Visits

DB George Richards (St. Thomas More – CT)

(St. Thomas More – CT) ATH Ian McDuffie (Passaic County Tech – NJ)

(Passaic County Tech – NJ) ATH Eltonino Hicks (St. James Academy – VA)

June 12th Official Visits

June 20th Official Visits

LB Will Sabatos (Bethel Park – PA)

(Bethel Park – PA) CB Isaiah Calixte (Coconut Creek – FL)



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