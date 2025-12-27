UConn Football drops Fenway Bowl to Army Black Knights, 41-16

With a potential tenth win of the season on the line, the UConn football team failed to pull ahead during the Fenway Bowl. The Army Black Knights have improved to 7-6 as the Huskies drop to 9-4 on the season.

Heading into the game, the Huskies were expected to find answers to multiple roster related questions. Star running back Cam Edwards announced he would play while starting quarterback Joe Fagnano ultimately opted out. Edwards had a stellar performance and managed to put the Huskies on the board first.

Talented starting receiver and NFL hopeful Skyler Bell announced he would play in the Fenway Bowl. However, Bell was limited in the first-half and hit the sideline in street clothes during the second-half of play. Bell did not record a reception during the loss.

True Freshman quarterback Ksaan Farrar made the first start of his career shortly after his redshirt was announced. Farrar struggled in place of Fagnano with an average of 4.9 yards per completion against the Black Knights’ defense. The quarterback was able to put together a more serious second-half, but only after Army began to pull away with a score of 34-10 late in the fourth-quarter.

UConn Huskies Dominated by Army Black Knights During Fenway Bowl

UConn did a good job at limiting the Black Knights overall in the first-half despite the score being 14-10 heading into halftime. A major point of emphasis within the Black Knights’ offense is time of possession. The Huskies, however, held onto the football for just over 14 minutes as the possession gap was not serious in the first-half.

The big play still proved to be the most serious issue for the UConn defense against the Black Knights. The Huskies’ defense held Army to just 51 passing yards in the first-half, but 41 of those yards occurred during a breakaway touchdown to receiver Noah Short.

UConn also allowed Godspower Nwawuihe to record a 70-yard rushing touchdown to start the third-quarter of play. The running back averaged 14.3 yards per carry against the Huskies’ defense as the speed of Nwawuihe was too much.

As time progressed during the game the gaps between the two current rosters that faced each other were clear. The Black Knights entered the game at full-strength while a number of familiar Huskies’ faces were absent. UConn played flat on both sides against Army, but the result likely would have looked different during the regular season.

UConn Huskies Officially Enter Off-season Following Bowl Loss

Winning ten games this season was a goal that became attainable as the team continued to succeed this year. However, the ten-game mark will continue to be a goal that the Huskies chase after following the loss to Army.

The off-season is officially underway for the Huskies now and rebuilding the team into a nine-win candidate next season will be a difficult task.

Coach Jason Candle has not had to assemble a full staff since 2016 in Toledo as hiring in the NIL era has not been the easiest thing to do. On the heels of one of the most historic seasons in program history, Candle will be responsible for putting out an equally competitive roster for the 2026 campaign.