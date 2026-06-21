UConn Football lands 2027 Florida Athlete Curt Ellis

The UConn Football staff picked up a late night commitment in the 2027 class after a Florida native revealed his intentions.

Blountstown (Fla.) athlete Curt Ellis announced his commitment to the Huskies late in the night during his Official Visit. Ellis is a versatile recruit with experience playing virtually every skill position on both offense and defense.

UConn assistant coach Kerry Dixon extended a scholarship to Ellis on June 17th before quickly finalizing an Official Visit. The recruit made his way up to campus two days later and now becomes a member of the Huskies’ class within a week of earning his scholarship.

Ellis also holds scholarships from a handful of other programs including UCF, USF, Mississippi State, Georgia Tech, West Virginia, and Wake Forest.

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The 5-foot-11, 165-pound athlete will primarily play wide receiver for the Huskies in the future despite his versatility. Ellis is notably an accomplished punt and kick returner which could become valuable in the future.

The Huskies now have four wide receivers in the 2027 class after Ellis announced his intentions. Dae’Sean Graves, Jay Rawls, and Mikey Vernon Jr. will also join the Florida native as UConn aims to maintain a well stocked receiving room.



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