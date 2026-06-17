UConn Football lands 2026 Florida DT Dwayne Pouncy Jr

Despite plenty of action for the UConn football staff in the 2027 class, the 2026 recruiting class is still alive and kicking.

2026 Clearwater Central Catholic (Fla.) athlete Dwayne Pouncy Jr. announced his commitment to the Huskies on his Instagram page. Pouncy held a scholarship to Georgetown and had been considering joining the Hoyas or perhaps joining a program in a lower division. The recruit also received attention from Yale and UT Martin during his recruitment.

The 6-foot-1, 290-pound athlete will likely play along the defensive line for the Huskies in the near future given his extensive experience on defense. Pouncy does have a versatile background, however, and possesses the skills necessary to play the interior offensive line.

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With the addition of Pouncy, the Huskies are likely finished with the 2026 class for good. The UConn staff had been working to continue to add to the class but time is no longer in the favor of the staff. The Huskies did temporarily add linebacker George Richards to the class but ultimately the recruit opted to remain a member of the 2027 recruiting cycle.



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