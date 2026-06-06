UConn Football lands 2027 Florida Safety Alan Blackshere

The UConn football staff has added another commitment from the state of Florida to continue the weekend momentum.

Miami Carol City (Fla.) safety Alan Blackshere has announced his commitment to UConn during a busy Official Visit weekend. Blackshere, the 607th ranked recruit in the 2027 class, is a huge addition for the Huskies over formidable programs in Missouri and West Virginia.

Blackshere is a rangy defender who is best known for his versatility, with some programs viewing the recruit as a safety and others as a corner.

The 6-foot-4, 195-pound athlete cut his list of schools down to six in the first week of May. Blackshere included South Florida, West Virginia, Oklahoma, UConn, Missouri, and Oregon in his final batch of schools.

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Blackshere was scheduled to take official visits with North Carolina (June 12th) and Missouri (June 19th) but likely will cancel his visits now. The athlete was also in contact with West Virginia in regards to setting up an Official Visit but a date was not finalized before his commitment.

For the Huskies, the commitment of the Florida native is certainly a big one given the programs that had to be fought off. Blackshere will join fellow Florida native and wide receiver Mikey Vernon who also committed to UConn this weekend.



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