UConn Football lands 2027 Florida Safety Demond Scott

The UConn football staff added to the 2027 class during another productive weekend of hosting official visitors on campus.

Melbourne (Fla.) safety Demond Scott announced his commitment to UConn after hitting campus for his Official Visit. The three-star defensive back was a notable visitor given both his production on the field and his strong list of scholarships. UConn beat out programs like Florida State, Miami, and West Virginia to land the commitment.

The 6-foot-3, 182-pound defender was originally scheduled to visit UConn the weekend of June 19th, but later changed his visit to June 12th. Hosting Scott earlier worked greatly in the favor of the Huskies’ staff as the recruit felt at home immediately.

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Scott picked up a scholarship from UConn back in April after speaking with assistant coach Jay Anderson. Scott booked his Official Visit just over a week after receiving an offer from the Huskies’ staff and now announces his commitment to the program less than two months into his recruitment.

The addition of Scott helps push the Huskies’ recruiting class into the 61st overall spot in the 2027 class rankings. Sitting at 1037th, the safety is currently the third-highest ranked commitment in the class for UConn behind Alan Blackshere and Minikon Johnson.



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