UConn Football lands 2027 Georgia CB Preston Glasco

UConn football picked up another commitment in the 2027 class far from home as the Huskies reach continues to grow.

Grayson (Ga.) defensive back Preston Glasco announced his commitment to the Huskies shortly after the completion of his Official Visit. Glasco traveled up to Storrs last weekend for what was a very productive visit. The defender had also been considering Old Dominion and Middle Tennessee with visits set with both schools.

Assistant coach Rod Chance was the staff member who initially discovered Glasco and extended an offer to the recruit in March. Chance then visited Glasco at his home before an Official Visit was locked down by the recruit.

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The 6-foot-3, 192-pound joins the Huskies’ secondary alongside fellow 2027 commitment Alan Blackshere. The Huskies also have a commitment from three-star safety Eltonino Hicks, however the recruit is expected to play a hybrid role in the future.

Glasco is yet another stellar pickup by the Huskies’ staff due to his versatility and ability to quickly learn and adapt on the field. Glasco combines speed, power, and instincts into one frame to create what should be a difficult collegiate player to face. The Huskies will have plenty of different opportunities to utilize Glasco in the future.



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