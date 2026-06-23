UConn Football lands 2027 Georgia IOL Wilder Brasher

The UConn football recruiting momentum continues to surge as another midweek commitment was announced this afternoon.

Rabun Gap (Ga.) interior offensive lineman Wilder Brasher announced his commitment to the Huskies on his social media pages. Brasher had also been considering Kansas State, taking an Official Visit with the program just over a week ago.

The Huskies proved to be the winners in the end after flying up the board of Brasher. The talented recruit picked up a scholarship from UCLA on May 26th and was originally supposed to take an Official Visit with the program the weekend UConn managed to host.

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The 6-foot-5, 275-pound interior offensive lineman is a big pickup for the Huskies right at the end of the Official Visit season. Brasher will join Jeremiah Ogbeifun, Krystian Oakley, and Aden Norris along the offensive line in the current 2027 UConn class.

With the commitment from Brasher, the Huskies’ 2027 class currently sits at 64th overall with a class score of 83.45 and 21 total commitments. Both Brasher and Ogbeifun are unranked at the moment but will provide a nice boost to the overall class ranking upon entry.



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