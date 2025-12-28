UConn Football hires Michigan's John Morookian as Offensive Line coach

UConn Football’s search for an offensive line coach has come to an end this week, as Michigan assistant offensive line coach John Morookian will join Jason Candle’s staff over to Storrs, according to a report from Pete Thamel.

The 40-year old Providence, Rhode Island native will join the program as the full time offensive line after spending the past season helping out one of the nation’s top offensive line units at Michigan.

This past season wasn’t Morookian’s first time working with the Wolverines, as he was also an offensive analyst with Michigan for the 2022 season, where he helped the offensive line unit to win the 2022 Joe Moore Award for the nation’s top offensive line.

Prior to this time at Michigan, Morookian spent two seasons at Charlotte where he was the offensive tackles and tight ends coach in 2023 and was promoted to offensive line coach in 2024. During the 2023 season, his tight end Colin Weber led the team in receptions, which was a first in program history for the 49ers. Weber also set the single-game program record for receiving yards by a tight end with 117 total versus Memphis.

Before that, Manalac spent time at Michigan, Akron, Kansas, Iowa State, Indiana, Tiffin, Toledo and Findlay. During his time at Toledo in 2014, he was a graduate assistant where Candle was the Assistant Head Coach / Offensive Coordinator.

Morookian will also be joined by former Toledo assistant offensive line coach Max Wray, another name who was listed on our assistant coach hot board and another former Rocket assistant.

Previous Coaching Experience…

2012-13: Findlay (TE)

2014: Toledo (GA)

2015-16: Tiffin (OL)

2017: Indiana (GA)

2018-19: Iowa State (Off. Asst.)

2020: Kansas (OL)

2021: Akron (OL)

2022: Michigan (Analyst)

2023: Charlotte (TE/OT)

2024: Charlotte (OL)

2025: Michigan (Asst. OL)

2026: UConn (OL)



