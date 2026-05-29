UConn Football announces 2026 home Kickoff Times

The full UConn football home schedule was released back in January and now the official kickoff times have been released as well.

The Huskies are just a few months away from kicking off the 2026 season against Lafayette and beginning the Jason Candle era in Storrs. Following back-to-back nine-win seasons, a new chapter has begun for UConn.

The official kickoff times for the entire home schedule have been released as the team aims to prove themselves against notable competition. UConn will begin the season on September 5th against Lafayette College at 12:00pm in front of what will likely be a lively crowd.

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Following the season-opener at home, the Huskies will host the Maryland Terrapins on September 12th at 3:30pm on CBS Sports. Both sides last met during the 2024 season and the Terrapins secured a massive 50-7 win at home.

UConn will hit the road to face Southern Mississippi and Miami (OH) before defending the home turf against Syracuse. The Huskies will host the Orange on October 3rd at 12:00pm on CBS Sports before traveling to Philadelphia to play Temple.

Bitter New England rivals UMass will travel to East Hartford on Friday, October 23rd, to face-off against the Huskies at 7:00pm. The last time the two sides met was in 2024 and UConn took home the 47-42 win while recording 434 yards of total offense.

Two games will potentially test the Huskies more so than others this coming season as the team will have to host North Carolina and James Madison back-to-back. The Tar Heels will visit town on November 7th at 12:00pm and a week later on November 14th the Dukes will make the trek for the 12:00pm kickoff.

The Huskies will finish the home slate on November 21st at 3:30pm against Old Dominion before traveling out to Wyoming to finish the regular season.



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