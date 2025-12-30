UConn Football WR Jackson Harper to enter Transfer Portal

The Transfer Portal still doesn’t open for a few more weeks, but that hasn’t stopped players from announced their intentions to enter when the portal window opens on January 2nd.

UConn Football wide receiver Jackson Harper becomes the latest Husky to announce that he will be entering the portal, a source tell the UConn Report.

The 6-foot-2, 200-pound receiver hails from Simsbury, Connecticut and played for the Avon Old Farms school before committing to the Huskies as a member of the 2023 recruiting class.

UConn fans MUST take advantage of this deal, Get 50% off the UConn Report before the offer expires!

The Connecticut native went on to spend three seasons with the Huskies, where he appeared in three games as a special teamer in year one and maintained his redshirt.

In year two, he appeared in 13 games, mostly as a special teamer again, but managed to haul in on reception for five years as a wide receiver. This past season, Harper played some more receiver, where he had eight catches for 51 yards and a touchdown.

Harper will have two years of eligibility remaining to play elsewhere. To learn more about who remains for next year’s roster, check out the 2026 UConn Football Scholarship Chart here.



💬 Wondering what other UConn fans are saying?



Head to The Husky House forum and jump into the discussion →



TALK ABOUT IT ON THE HUSKY HOUSE

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

CHECK US OUT ON INSTAGRAM

SIGN UP FOR UCONN NEWSLETTER