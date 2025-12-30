Skip to main content
Connecticut
UConn Football WR Jackson Harper to enter Transfer Portal

Richie O'Leary, The Knight Reportby: Richard O'Leary8 hours agoOn3Richie

The Transfer Portal still doesn’t open for a few more weeks, but that hasn’t stopped players from announced their intentions to enter when the portal window opens on January 2nd.

UConn Football wide receiver Jackson Harper becomes the latest Husky to announce that he will be entering the portal, a source tell the UConn Report.

The 6-foot-2, 200-pound receiver hails from Simsbury, Connecticut and played for the Avon Old Farms school before committing to the Huskies as a member of the 2023 recruiting class.

The Connecticut native went on to spend three seasons with the Huskies, where he appeared in three games as a special teamer in year one and maintained his redshirt.

In year two, he appeared in 13 games, mostly as a special teamer again, but managed to haul in on reception for five years as a wide receiver. This past season, Harper played some more receiver, where he had eight catches for 51 yards and a touchdown.

Harper will have two years of eligibility remaining to play elsewhere. To learn more about who remains for next year’s roster, check out the 2026 UConn Football Scholarship Chart here.

UConn Football Players set to enter Transfer Portal

POSITON / PLAYERYEARS LEFTNEW TEAM
RB Mel Brown1TBD
RB Victor Rosa1TBD
RB MJ Flowers1TBD
RB Cam Edwards1TBD
WR John Neider2TBD
WR Jackson Harper2TBD
TE Alex Honig1TBD
TE Juice Vereen2TBD
OT Ben Murawski1TBD
OT Carsten Casady2TBD
IOL Brady Wayburn1TBD
DL Vincent Carroll-Jackson2TBD
LB Oumar Diomande2TBD
CB Chris Hudson2TBD
CB Cam Chadwick2TBD
CB Kolubah Pewee Jr.1TBD
CB Osiris Gilbert3TBD

