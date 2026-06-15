UConn Football lands 2027 Rhode Island CB Jalen Moseley

UConn football picked up another commitment from the New England region after impressing a rising 2027 class recruit.

La Salle Academy (R.I.) corner back Jalen Moseley has announced his commitment to UConn via his social media pages. The 6-foot-1, 168-pound defensive back picked up a scholarship from the Huskies’ staff on June 7th after speaking with assistant coach Rod Chance.

Following his offer, Moseley quickly booked a visit to campus and now becomes a member of the Huskies’ 2027 class eight days after earning his offer. The recruit was previously on campus in March to watch a practice which truly kicked off the relationship between Moseley and the staff.

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Moseley is one of the more decorated athletes in the 2027 class coming out of Rhode Island due to his versatility. The recruit has experience playing both wide receiver and defensive back with his speed being his most dangerous weapon.

While a collegiate career involving football seems to be locked in at the moment, Moseley also had plenty of programs interested in his potential on the track. The recruit took an Official Visit with LSU recently, but visited as a track athlete and not a football recruit.

Syracuse, James Madison, FAU, New Haven, and Army are some of the programs who have offered the defensive back. Rutgers has shown interest but an offer has not materialized.



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