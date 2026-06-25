UConn Football lands 2027 New Jersey EDGE Javon Lane

The UConn football staff secured another notable commitment in the 2027 class on the defensive side of the ball late this afternoon.

Atlantic City (N.J.) edge rusher Javon Lane announced his commitment to the Huskies on his Instagram page late Wednesday night. Lane had been considering Temple and Syracuse heavily as well, but locked in his commitment following a successful Official Visit to Storrs.

The 6-foot-5, 230-pound defender made a name for himself on this field this past season and quickly built a formidable stack of scholarship offers. Among the programs to extend Lane are Syracuse, Temple, Eastern Michigan, and Bryant.

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With another season ahead of himself and a prototypical frame rounded out, Lane is currently set to have quite a monster season on the field. The Huskies’ staff believes the recruit has the skill set necessary to find a way into the rotation with the right coaching and assistance.



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