Skip to main content
UConn
Join Now
50% off your first year
then billed annually
Uconn Report
+
One subscription: The best UConn Huskies coverage and community, and all access to the On3 College Sports Network.

UConn Report

UConn Football lands 2027 New Jersey EDGE Javon Lane

Jarrett Guerrera@JarrettGuerrera
6h0members liked this
UConn Football Head Coach Jason Candle
UConn Football Head Coach Jason Candle during spring practice (CREDIT - UConn Athletics)

The UConn football staff secured another notable commitment in the 2027 class on the defensive side of the ball late this afternoon.

Atlantic City (N.J.) edge rusher Javon Lane announced his commitment to the Huskies on his Instagram page late Wednesday night. Lane had been considering Temple and Syracuse heavily as well, but locked in his commitment following a successful Official Visit to Storrs.

The 6-foot-5, 230-pound defender made a name for himself on this field this past season and quickly built a formidable stack of scholarship offers. Among the programs to extend Lane are Syracuse, Temple, Eastern Michigan, and Bryant.

Join the UConn Report now for $1 your first week and get 50% off an annual subscription!

With another season ahead of himself and a prototypical frame rounded out, Lane is currently set to have quite a monster season on the field. The Huskies’ staff believes the recruit has the skill set necessary to find a way into the rotation with the right coaching and assistance.


💬 Wondering what other UConn fans are saying?

Head to The Husky House forum and jump into the discussion →

TALK ABOUT IT ON THE HUSKY HOUSE

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

CHECK US OUT ON INSTAGRAM

SIGN UP FOR UCONN NEWSLETTER

Members only · one like per member

RECOMMENDATIONS

Curated by editors · personalized to your reading

KEEP SCROLLING

More from UConn Report

More UConn Report News