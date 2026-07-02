UConn Football lands 2027 Florida Quarterback JD Brown

The UConn football staff added another commitment to the 2027 class after completing the toughest month of the year recruiting wise.

June is consistently the busiest month of the year for recruiting as a good portion of the upcoming class aims to lock in a commitment before hitting the field. UConn walked away from June with a great class that included strong commitments from Alan Blackshere, Minikon Johnson, and Demond Scott Jr.

The Huskies’ staff quickly put together the 67th ranked class in the 2027 cycle with a handful of players still awaiting a ranking. One such recruit is South Walton (Fla.) quarterback JD Brown who just announced his commitment to the program.

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The 6-foot-3, 195-pound quarterback currently does not have a Rivals evaluation but the skills that Brown possesses speak for themselves. This past season, Brown finished the year with 2558 passing yards, 23 passing touchdowns, and a completion rate of 64%.

On the field the quarterback is a smooth operator who consistently stays calm in the pocket and regularly delivers strikes down the field with pressure in his face. Brown often plants and delivers throws, accepting the contact, rather than trying to create with his legs. Despite preferring to make an impact through the air, the quarterback can also make plays happen on the ground when needed.

Rattling Brown is a difficult task and taking him down has proven to be just as difficult given his ability to read the pressure. As a recruit, Brown is still raw and his ability to evade pressure will be tested against bigger, faster defenders at the collegiate level.

With the pickup of Brown, the Huskies currently have two 2027 quarterback commitments who both pack quite a punch on the field.

Fellow 2027 quarterback Cooper Newman announced his commitment to the Huskies alongside former NFL coach and current Barstool content creator Jon Gruden. Receiving a stamp of approval from a quarterback guru like Gruden was certainly an exciting way for Newman to introduce himself properly to Huskies’ fans.



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