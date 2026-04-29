UConn Football QB Joe Fagnano inks deal with Baltimore Ravens

UConn football quarterback Joe Fagnano will receive a chance to make the NFL after previously going undrafted last week.

Fagnano, a multi-year starter for the Huskies, put together a historic season this past year while leading UConn to a second-straight nine-win season. The quarterback certainly put together a year to remember on the field. However, finding a comfortable landing spot in the NFL via the recent draft was still a question mark.

Ahead of the NFL Draft, Fagnano was given a grade of 44 out of a possible 100 by ESPN. The quarterback proved he could produce at the collegiate level but concerns surrounding whether or not the jump could be made swirled around.

The quarterback received his chance at entering the NFL after coming in contact with the Baltimore Ravens following the draft. Fagnano agreed to sign a three-year undrafted free agent contract with the franchise in an attempt to earn the No. 3 spot behind Lamar Jackson and Tyler Huntley.

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The third and likely final quarterback spot on the Ravens’ roster will not be handed over to Fagnano either as former Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia also signed with the team.

Fagnano started his collegiate career with the Maine Black Bears in 2019, recording 1,835 yards passing and 17 touchdowns. The quarterback posted 2,231 yards passing and 15 touchdowns in 2022 before entering the transfer portal with two years of eligibility left.

At the start of the 2023 season, Fagnano was named the starting quarterback for the Huskies before an injury derailed his season. Everything came together perfectly for Fagnano in 2025 as the quarterback finished the year as Heisman Trophy and Davey O’Brien Award candidate. The quarterback finished with career-highs of 3,448 yards passing and 28 touchdowns.



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