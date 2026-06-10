UConn Football lands 2027 Pennsylvania Edge Rusher Lamier Wade

UConn Football has added a new commitment to the 2027 class after impressing a recruit from nearby Pennsylvania.

Bishop Canevin (Pa.) edge rusher Lamier Wade announced his commitment to UConn following an Official Visit to campus. The new-look Huskies’ staff has made the edge rusher position a priority this cycle, with five at the position scheduling Official Visits, and they are now on the board.

The native of Pittsburgh is currently unranked but likely will find his way into the rankings before the start of his senior year.

UConn recently offered Wade a scholarship three weeks ago at the middle of April, and immediately scheduled his Official Visit from there. It was his first time on campus.

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The 6-foot-5, 225-pound edge rusher helped lead the Crusaders to a solid year on the field, with a 9-4 record and an appearance in the PIAA Class 1A quarterfinals. Wade also played wide receiver on the offensive end for the team.

Wade’s only other scheduled Official Visit was to Rutgers for May 29th, and despite that visit, the Huskies were able to get this one locked up.

Along with UConn and Rutgers, Wade also earned offers from the likes of Akron, Bowling Green, Coastal Carolina, James Madison, Kent State, UMass, and several others.



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