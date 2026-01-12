UConn Football lands Boston College TE transfer Matt Ragan

UConn Football has added a second tight end transfer this offseason, as former Boston College Eagle Matt Ragan took to social media to announce his commitment.

The 6-foot-5, 247-pound tight end attended Lawrence Academy in his hometown of Westboro, Massachusetts before committing to Boston College as a part of the 2022 class. He was rated as a three-star prospect, and the No. 447 overall recruit coming out of high school.

UConn fans MUST take advantage of this deal, Get 50% off the UConn Report before the offer expires!

The Massachusetts native redshirted during his first season with the Eagles, not appearing in any games throughout the 2022 season. After that, he went on to appear in one game in 2023, three games in 2024, and medically retired in April of this past season.

However after talking it over with some medical professionals, Ragan will give it one last go with in college football with the Huskies. Technically, Ragan would have two years of eligibility remaining, since he was not on Boston College’s roster in 2025.



💬 Wondering what other UConn fans are saying?



Head to The Husky House forum and jump into the discussion →



TALK ABOUT IT ON THE HUSKY HOUSE

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

CHECK US OUT ON INSTAGRAM

SIGN UP FOR UCONN NEWSLETTER