UConn Football lands Coastal Carolina transfer LB Luke Murphy

The UConn football staff added another transfer portal athlete to the defense after landing a commitment from a super senior linebacker.

Coastal Carolina linebacker Luke Murphy announced his commitment to the Huskies on social media following his transfer portal stay. The 6-foot-3, 235-pound linebacker has become no stranger to collegiate football after entering the ranks back in 2020.

Murphy was previously a 6-foot-1, 183-pound three-star safety in the 2020 recruiting class out of Washington (OH). As a recruit, Murphy was previously the 2395th ranked player nationally. The defender eclipsed as the 191st safety overall in the class. Murphy ultimately signed with Kent State out of high school.

The defender spent three seasons with Kent State, recording 14 career tackles with the Golden Flashes. 13 tackles were recorded during the 2022 season. Murphy transferred at the end of the 2023 season with intentions of switching positions which ultimately came true.

In 2024, Murphy switched to linebacker full-time after transferring to Eastern Michigan which resulted in a massive season. As a linebacker, Murphy recorded 94 total tackles, six stops for a loss, four quarterback hurries, and an interception. The defender recorded four double-digit tackle games against Miami (OH), Toledo, Ohio, and Western Michigan.

The linebacker transferred ahead of the 2025 season once again and landed with Coastal Carolina this time around. With a new 235-pound frame, Murphy tallied 37 total tackles. The linebacker split time with fellow backers Dontae Lunan, Tray Brown, and Se’Von McDowell. Murphy put together his best performance of the season against App State when he posted eight tackles

Despite being in college since 2020, the linebacker still has one final season of eligibility in the tank and stated he is looking to “lead a program” next season. Murphy will join UConn after previously playing against Coach Jason Candle at Toledo in 2024.



💬 Wondering what other UConn fans are saying?



Head to The Husky House forum and jump into the discussion →



TALK ABOUT IT ON THE HUSKY HOUSE

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

CHECK US OUT ON INSTAGRAM

SIGN UP FOR UCONN NEWSLETTER