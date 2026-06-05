UConn Football lands 2027 Florida WR Mikey Vernon

UConn football picked up another 2027 class commitment after impressing a talented wide receiver from Florida.

Armwood (Fla.) wide receiver Mikey Vernon announced his commitment to UConn during his Official Visit. Vernon booked his visit at the end of March and instantly became a visitor to look out for given his exceptional skills at the position.

The 5-foot-9, 160-pound athlete has experience playing all around the field but can do the most damage at wide receiver. Assistant coach Kerry Dixon II extended an offer to Vernon in January and has kept a close relationship with the recruit since.

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Vernon initially crossed paths with the Huskies’ staff when he received his first scholarship offer in January of 2025. Toledo was the first program to get the ball rolling for Vernon and the receiver landed on the Huskies’ radar after the staff transition.

The wide receiver will join Eltonino Hicks and Dae’Sean Graves in the 2027 UConn recruiting class following his announcement. Hicks and Graves were both on campus last weekend for officials. The duo committed to UConn nine days apart from each other last month as the staff had the class rolling.

Momentum is in the favor of UConn at the moment and the staff will look to keep things moving during another loaded weekend of visits.



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