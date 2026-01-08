UConn Football lands DL transfers Desmond Aladuge, Melvin Hills III

The UConn Football staff managed to snag two commitments along the defensive line in a matter of minutes.

Duke defensive lineman Desmond Aladuge and Texas defensive lineman Melvin Hills III both committed to the Huskies this afternoon. Defensive line coach LaTroy Lewis now has three commitments after bringing over veteran Toledo tackle Esean Carter.

Aladuge is a 6-foot-4, 280-pound redshirt sophomore who has spent his entire career with the Blue Devils. Hills is a 6-foot-3, 302-pound redshirt freshman who was a member of the Longhorns’ team that made the College Football Playoff in 2024.

Aladuge was a three-star recruit in the 2023 cycle out of Milford (DE) who was the top recruit in the state at the time. The defensive lineman signed with Duke and played in one game in 2023 before taking a redshirt.

The defender played 96 snaps in 2024 with seven tackles and 1.5 tackles for loss recorded. Aladuge saw just 15 snaps of action in 2025, leading to his decision to enter the transfer portal.

Hills was a three-star recruit from Lafayette Christian Academy (LA) in the 2024 recruiting class. The defensive lineman signed with the Texas Longhorns as the 685th-ranked recruit in the class. Hills ultimately chose Texas over Ole Miss at the time.

During his tenure with the Longhorns, Hills did not play at all in 2024 while taking a redshirt. The defensive lineman returned this past season and played in four games, registering his first career tackle.

Aladuge will join the Huskies’ defense with two years of eligibility remaining while Hills has three years remaining.



