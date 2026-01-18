UConn Football lands Houston Christian transfer Ben Mulholland

The UConn football staff secured another commitment along the offensive line after contacting a Southland Conference transfer.

Houston Christian offensive lineman Ben Mulholland announced his commitment to UConn out of the transfer portal. The 6-foot-4, 315-pound lineman will join the likes of Christian Richter (Marshall), Raphael Greene-Nyarko (Toledo), Isiah Switzer (Toledo), Fred Johnson (Louisville), and Dominic Rivera (Toledo) in the Huskies’ portal class.

Mulholland was a member of the 2024 recruiting class coming out of Bridgeland (TX) after starting his final two years of high school. As a recruit, Mulholland was not highly ranked and did not feature in any national rankings.

In 2024, the offensive lineman took a redshirt year after appearing in one game. Mulholland earned a spot in the starting lineup ahead of the 2025 season following his redshirt year. The offensive lineman started all 12 games for Houston Christian this past season as the team finished with a 2-10 record.

Record and results on the field aside, Mulholland experienced staff turnover during his two seasons with Houston Christian. Offensive line coach Ross Hornor originally recruited the offensive lineman before joining the Campbell coaching staff.

Beau Blair coached Mulholland for the 2024 season before departing for Tarleton State. Mulholland left the program with a third position coach in as many years. The offensive lineman opted to enter the transfer portal at the end of the 2025 season.

The Huskies’ staff managed to pickup the commitment from Mulholland hours after experiencing the first transfer portal flip of the off-season. Sought after North Dakota defensive lineman Emmanuel Olagbaju announced via social media that he would flip his commitment to Iowa. The defender is a native of Minnesota. The decision will bring Olagbaju significantly closer to home for the 2026 season.

Mulholland will join the Huskies with three seasons of eligibility remaining after playing this past season as a redshirt freshman.



