UConn Football lands Michigan State transfer DB Tracy Revels

The UConn football staff added a talented former MAC and Big Ten Conference defensive back to the roster through the transfer portal.

Michigan State transfer defensive back Tracy Revels announced his commitment to the Huskies out of the portal. Revels was a three-star safety in the 2023 recruiting class out of Liberty-Eylau (TX). The defensive back was ranked as the 1324th recruit overall with offers from Colorado, UTSA, Middle Tennessee, and Troy.

Revels signed with the Bowling Green Falcons out of high school and the 6-foot-1, 184-pound recruit became the top ranked 2023 signee for the program.

The defensive back sat out the 2023 season while retaining his eligibility before carving out a role for himself ahead of the 2024 season. Revels played 481 total snaps during the 2024 season for the Falcons while appearing in 12 games. The defender finished the season with 40 tackles (17 solo) and a pass break-up.

Following the completion of the 2024 season, Revels entered the transfer portal for the first time. The defensive back ultimately settled on joining the Michigan State Spartans and Big Ten Conference. Revels was not previously recruited heavily by any Big Ten programs coming out of high school.

The defensive back did not see the field with the Spartans this season as the program made major staff changes. Revels opted not to stay and play under Coach Pat Fitzgerald, and rather entered the transfer portal. Revels will have two years of eligibility remaining after officially announcing the move over the UConn.



