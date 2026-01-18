UConn Football lands Duke transfer DB Moussa Kane

Another experience transfer portal defensive back announced his commitment to the UConn football program after sorting through his options.

Former Duke Blue Devils cornerback / safety Moussa Kane has committed to the Huskies out of the transfer portal. Kane is a 6-foot-1, 195-pound redshirt sophomore who has spent his entire three season collegiate career with the Blue Devils.

Kane was previously a three-star recruit coming out of Blair Academy (NJ) by way of Harlem, New York. The corner back charted as the 19th ranked recruit in the state of New Jersey and the 77th ranked safety in the 2023 class. Penn State, Clemson, Oklahoma, and Ole Miss were among the programs that offered Kane as a high school prospect.

Duke pulled through in the end and managed to secure a signature from the defensive back. Kane enrolled early in January of 2023 before playing in two games and recording one tackle against Lafayette. The defensive back went on to redshirt the 2023 season before returning to the program for the 2024 season.

Kane participated in portions of six games during the 2024 season for the Blue Devils. The corner back ended the season with three tackles through 41 snaps played. Kane spent time behind starters Chandler Rivers and Joshua Pickett throughout the year.

During the 2025 season, Kane took on a much larger role within the Blue Devils’ defense. The corner back played in ten games for Duke while recording 17 total tackles, a sack, and two interceptions. Kane put together career best games against Syracuse (9 tackles) and Clemson (sack, fumble recovery). The corner back also recorded four tackles against the Jim Mora led Huskies’ team this past season.

Following the completion of a three-year tenure with Duke, Kane will now transfer to UConn with two years of eligibility remaining.



