UConn Football lands 2026 Ohio safety Grant Blascak
Another available 2026 recruit announced his commitment to the UConn football program and Coach Jason Candle after reopening his recruitment....
The UConn football staff dipped into the transfer portal to land a splash commitment from a familiar name within the state....
UConn Football added their third recruit of the Jason Candle era, as former Toledo WR recruit Logan Barnes has committed....
Class of 2026 tight end Gavin Gregory talks new offer from UConn Football, hearing from a couple power-four schools....
UConn Football recently flipped 2026 recruit Tyrique Harris from Toledo and his HC from Clearwater Central Catholic breaks down his game....
UConn Football added their second recruit of the Jason Candle era, as former Toledo LB recruit Tyrique Harris has committed....
UConn Football added their first recruit of the Jason Candle era, as former Toledo QB recruit Bo Polston committed....
UConn Football secured a surprise signing this week, as one time Syracuse commit and 2026 athlete Zikhere Leaks has committed....
Pennsylvania tight end Liam Fuller has decommitted from UConn Football and flipped to Temple....
Stone Bridge (Virginia) safety Xavier Wimbush has decommitted from UConn Football and flipped to Colorado State....
2026 Florida cornerback Cason Dash has decommitted from UConn Football and reopened his recruitment....
2026 Georgia linebacker Westen Ard has decommitted from UConn Football and reopened his recruitment....
2026 Florida quarterback Carter Emanuel has decommitted from UConn Football and reopened his recruitment....
Armwood (FL) defensive back Kallen Martinez has decommitted from UConn Football and reopened his recruitment....
Winslow Township (NJ) wide receiver Quayd Hendryx has decommitted from UConn Football and flipped to Minnesota....
Cherry Creek running back Jayden Fox has decommitted from UConn Football and reopened his recruitment....
Oak Park (IL) Fenwick safety Jake Thies picked up a recent scholarship from the UConn staff after a great start to the season. The defender has a...
Class of 2027 quarterback recruit Jareth Staine has already earned an offer from UConn, but hopes to hear more soon....
Ahead of a big win on the field for the UConn Huskies, an offered 2027 recruit recapped his visit with the program for UConn Report....
Following a new scholarship offer, UConn Huskies' commitment Jayden Fox finalized an official visit schedule for the fall. Fox, a three-star recruit...
Since receiving an offer from UConn in May of 2024, a dynamic defensive back has been on a mission to prove himself within the 2027 class....
Northside Christian edge rusher Jacquey Ferguson has decommitted from UConn Football and reopened his recruitment....
The UConn Huskies' staff have kept a close relationship with a 2027 athlete in hopes of drawing close when a commitment needs to be made....
The UConn football staff continue to maintain contact with a 2027 athlete following an early season visit against Central Connecticut....