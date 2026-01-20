UConn Football lands Ohio State transfer EDGE Joshua Mickens

UConn Football continues to hit the Transfer Portal hard, as they added another edge rusher today in former Ohio State Buckeye Joshua Mickens, source tells the UConn Report.

The 6-foot-3, 250-pound edge rusher hails from Indianapolis, Indiana and attended both Lawrence Central High School before enrolling at Ohio State as a Class of 2023 recruit.

Mickens went on to spend three seasons in Columbus, where he redshirted in year one before appearing in five games in 2024 and seven games in 2025. Over that same timespan, he recorded 12 tackles, one tackle for loss, and one sack.

Prior to enrolling at Ohio State, he was ranked as a four-star prospect and the No. 101 overall player in the 2023 class, according to the On3 Consensus. He was also the No. 14-ranked EDGE rusher in his class and the No. 1 overall player from the state of Indiana.

Mickens now joins fellow defensive line transfers Anas Luqman (Ohio), Desmond Aladuge (Duke), Melvin Hills III (Texas), Esean Carter (Toledo), Andrew Laurich (Colorado State), Jamel Howard (Wisconsin), and Tahjae Mullix (Oregon State), Shamar Riser-Pressley (Buffalo) to commit to UConn this offseason.



