UConn Football lands Rutgers DB transfer Renick Dorilas

UConn Football continues to hit the Transfer Portal hard, as they added another defensive back today in former Rutgers Scarlet Knight Renick Dorilas, as he announced his decision on social media

The 5-foot-11, 168-pound cornerback hails from Newark, New Jersey and attended both Union High School and Don Bosco Prep before enrolling at Rutgers as a Class of 2025 recruit.

The former Rivals Four-Star prospect went on to appear in one game as a true freshman versus Norfolk State, and was able to maintain his redshirt status for the year. He played in four snaps in his lone appearance as part of the victory, with one on defense at cornerback and three on special teams.

In the year prior as a high school senior, Dorilas helped lead Don Bosco to an 8-4 record and the NJSIAA Non-Public, Group A title game. The year before that, he was at Union High School and finished with 41 tackles, two tackles-for-loss, two interceptions, two forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery. He played in one game as a freshman in 2021, when the Farmers made a run to the North 2, Group 5 title game that was ultimately canceled due to a COVID-19 outbreak.

Dorilas will now join the Huskies with four years of eligibility remaining to play elsewhere.



