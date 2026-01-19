UConn Football lands Syracuse transfer RB Jaden Hart

The UConn football staff dove into the transfer portal in search of another running back and returned with a notable new commitment.

Former Syracuse Orange running back Jaden Hart announced his commitment to UConn after entering the transfer portal. Hart was a 2024 class recruit who spent the last two seasons with Syracuse before opting to depart the program.

As a recruit in the 2024 class, Hart was ranked as a three-star running back coming out of Michigan City (IN). Hart earned a ranking of 922nd nationally, 11th in the state of Indiana, and 74th at the running back position. The running back held offers from Purdue, Iowa State, Minnesota, Nebraska, Kentucky, and Toledo out of high school.

Despite being tied to programs like Notre Dame, Michigan, and Michigan State, Hart signed with Syracuse. The Orange also went on to sign Montvale (NJ) three-star running back Yasin Willis, who carried the football 129 times this season.

During the 2024 season as a true freshman the running back managed to appear in eight games. Syracuse utilized Hart as a backup, but the athlete only managed to touch the football five times all season.

Hart opted to return to Syracuse following his freshman season with the program. In 2025, the running back saw more playing time but was still limited to just a handful of carries. Hart ended the 2025 season with 15 carries for 53 yards while adding three receptions.

The running back entered the transfer portal following the conclusion of the 2025 season with a logjam of talent at the position. Hart will transfer to UConn with two years of eligibility remaining following his participation this past season.

Landing a commitment from Hart is another full circle moment for the Huskies’ coaching staff. Longtime Toledo and new UConn running backs coach Nate Cole offered Hart a scholarship coming out of high school.



