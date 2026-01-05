UConn Football lands Toledo transfer defensive lineman Esean Carter

The UConn football staff have secured a second transfer portal commitment after contacting a well known talent. Former Toledo Rockets’ defensive tackle Esean Carter announced his commitment to the Huskies in an effort to reconnect with his past coach.

Carter, a former three-star composite recruit in the 2021 cycle, signed with Toledo out of high school after a lengthy recruitment. The Martin Luther King (MI) standout received offers from programs like Akron, Ball State, Cincinnati, and Temple out of high school. However, Carter would ultimately land with the Rockets after being recruited by defensive line coach Larry Black.

With the commitment of Carter, UConn will bring plenty of experience from Toledo along the defensive line.

The athlete played in four games between the 2021 and 2022 seasons, but retained his freshman eligibility. 2023 was when Carter was able to experience the true speed of collegiate football after carving out a role as a rotational player. The defender ended the 2023 season with six tackles, one sack, and one forced fumble while playing in all 14 games.

Entering 2024, Carter slid into a more serious role and the uptick in production was a prominent reason why. The defensive tackle ended the year with 16 tackles, a sack, and two fumble recoveries.

This past season was by far the most complete year on the field for Carter with 36 tackles, three sacks, and a pass defense to his name. Carter played well enough to earn All-MAC honors as a member of the third team.

The talented defensive tackle will travel to UConn for his final season of eligibility under Coach Jason Candle. Carter will also rejoin defensive tackles coach LaTroy Lewis, who coached the Rockets in the same capacity this past season.



