UConn Football lands Toledo transfer linebacker K'Von Sherman

The UConn football staff picked up a tenth transfer into the program after tapping back into the Toledo pipeline. K’Von Sherman has announced his commitment to the Huskies and Coach Jason Candle out of the portal.

Sherman is a 6-foot-2, 236-pound linebacker who led the Rockets’ defense in tackles this past season with 93. The linebacker led the defense in both solo and total tackles en route to an All-MAC First Team selection. Three other Rockets’ defenders earned first team honors alongside Sherman this past season (Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, Andre Fuller, Braden Awls).

In 2025, Sherman recorded 93 total tackles, 4.5 sacks, a pass defense, and a fumble recovery. The linebacker played in all 13 games in 2024 for the Rockets but finished the season with just 11 tackles.

Prior to 2024, the linebacker was a member of Hutchinson Community College. Sherman was named first team all-conference in 2023 before signing with Toledo as a three-star recruit. The Pearland (TX) standout was a two-star recruit coming out of high school in the 2022 class.

Sherman established himself as both an impressive tackler and a great student of the game this past season. The development the linebacker has displayed from Hutchinson to Toledo has been impressive. The 2025 season was by far the most productive collegiate season for Sherman, who will now take his talents to UConn.

The linebacker was considered to be a three-star transfer portal prospect and will bring plenty of experience to the Huskies’ defense. Sherman has one year of eligibility remaining.



