UConn Football lands Toledo transfer DB Braedyn Moore

The UConn football staff successfully added another former Toledo Rockets’ player to the roster for the 2026 season and beyond.

6-foot-2, 204-pound defensive back Braedyn Moore announced his commitment to UConn out of the transfer portal this morning. Moore is a former Stephen T. Badin (OH) standout who was recruited by Toledo out of high school before coming full circle and joining the program.

Moore was originally a four-star athlete in the 2023 recruiting class who held the ranking of 325th nationally. The athlete managed to secure the 14th overall ranking at his position and the 10th overall ranking in the state of Ohio. Moore held a total of 17 offers out of high school from programs like Cincinnati, Boston College, Duke, Illinois, and Toledo.

Out of high school, Moore signed with the Wisconsin Badgers and quickly became a top commitment in the 2023 class. The defensive back joined the likes of Trech Kekahuna, James Durand, and Amare Snowden in the Badgers’ 2023 class.

Moore spent all of the 2023 and 2024 seasons with Wisconsin while featuring in a total of 11 games during his stay. The defensive back only played in four games as a special teams player in 2023. Moore spent the 2024 season as a rotational safety who appeared in seven games, notching two total tackles.

The defensive back opted to enter the transfer portal after a redshirt year in 2023 and a lackluster 2024 campaign. Moore ultimately settled on Toledo, a program less than three hours away from his home town of Hamilton.

During the 2025 season Moore managed to carve out a more serious role for himself with the Rockets. The defender recorded six total tackles this past season while appearing in all 13 games for Toledo. Moore notably spent time behind starter Braden Awls, who did not make the trip over to UConn via the portal.

Moore will join the Huskies with two years of eligibility remaining and still plenty left to prove on the gridiron.



