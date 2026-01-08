UConn Football lands Toledo transfer offensive tackle Dominic Rivera

The UConn football staff added another notable Toledo Rockets’ transfer yesterday along the offensive line. Dominic Rivera announced his commitment to the Huskies and the lineman will now rejoin Coach Jason Candle.

Rivera was previously ranked as a three-star recruit coming out of Olmsted Falls (OH) in the 2023 cycle. The lineman signed with Rutgers out of high school over programs like Boston College, Iowa State, Syracuse, and Toledo. Rivera did not see any game action during the 2023 and 2024 seasons with the Scarlet Knights.

UConn fans MUST take advantage of this deal, Get 50% off the UConn Report now!

After two seasons with Rutgers, the offensive lineman entered the transfer portal. Rivera quickly settled on Toledo after being recruited by the staff two years prior.

As the new coaching staff continues to bring in talent, many familiar faces are heading to Connecticut for the foreseeable future.

Rivera is one of nine current Huskies’ commitments who are transferring out of the Toledo Rockets’ program. Other notable commitments from the Rockets include K’Von Sherman, Esean Carter, and Rickey Williams. The Rockets have had nearly 20 transfers out of the program since Candle announced his intentions of taking the UConn job.

The offensive lineman was considered to be a developmental player for Rutgers during his tenure. Rivera was never able to crack the lineup with the Scarlet Knights, but both the size and potential are there. At 6-foot-8, 325 pounds, Rivera aims to bounce back with the help of offensive line coach John Morookian.

Morookian is a former four-year starter at right tackle for Toledo. The coach worked with the Michigan Wolverines prior to accepting the UConn role. Rivera will have two years of eligibility remaining under Candle and Morookian.



💬 Wondering what other UConn fans are saying?



Head to The Husky House forum and jump into the discussion →



TALK ABOUT IT ON THE HUSKY HOUSE

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

CHECK US OUT ON INSTAGRAM

SIGN UP FOR UCONN NEWSLETTER