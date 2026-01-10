UConn Football lands transfer RBs Cyncir Bowers, Trey Cornist

The UConn football staff dove into the transfer portal and added plenty of new experienced depth at running back.

West Virginia transfer running back Cyncir Bowers announced his commitment to the Huskies on social media. Shortly after, Central Michigan transfer Trey Cornist also announced his commitment as the Huskies’ staff locked-in back-to-back commitments at running back.

Bowers is a former Iowa Central Community College standout who put together an impressive 2024 season before making the jump. The running back recorded 155 carries for 1,008 yards and 12 touchdowns.

The running back transferred to the Mountaineers after one season at Iowa Central and quickly carved out a role. Bowers carried the football 63 times for 249 yards and two touchdowns while adding eight receptions for 134 yards and a touchdown.

West Virginia ran a handful of different running backs onto the field this past season before falling to 4-8 to finish the year. Bowers chose to enter the transfer portal with two years of eligibility remaining, and landed on UConn.

The Huskies add plenty of experience at multiple levels with Bowers, but the staff did not stop there. The Chippewas’ running back Cornist also announced his commitment to the Huskies around the time Bowers did so.

Cornist spent 2025 with Central Michigan, recording 105 carries for 470 yards and a touchdown. The running back split carries this past season with Nahree Biggins, Brock Townsend, and quarterback Angel Flores.

Prior to his lone season with the Chippewas, Cornist spent 2023 and 2024 with Tulane. The running back signed with Tulane out of high school and ultimately took a redshirt during his freshman year. Cornist bounced back in 2024, playing in six games and recording 149 yards and a touchdown.