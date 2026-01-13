UConn Football adds transfer DL Emmanuel Olagbaju, Tahjae Mullix

The UConn football program landed a flurry of commitments in the past few days that included a number of new defensive linemen.

North Dakota transfer defensive lineman Emmanuel Olagbaju announced his commitment to the Huskies after searching through his options. Shortly after, Oregon State transfer defensive lineman Tahjae Mullix also announced his commitment to the UConn football program.

Defensive line coach LaTroy Lewis has been one of the busiest members of the staff in the portal this off-season. Lewis also brought over former Toledo defender Esean Carter alongside Desmond Aladuge and Melvin Hills III.

Olagbaju is a 6-foot-3, 295-pound defensive tackle from Osseo (MN) who started his collegiate career with St. Thomas. The defender played in four games in two seasons, recording 20 tackles before an injury cut his 2024 season short.

The defensive lineman transferred to North Dakota following his season-ending injury in 2024. During the 2025 season, Olagbaju recorded 11 tackles, 2.5 sacks, and four quarterback hits while playing in every game for the Fighting Hawks.

The defensive tackle will join the Huskies with two years of eligibility remaining with still plenty left to prove on the field.

Mullix is a defensive lineman hailing from Georgia who bounced around a bit before landing with the Oregon State Beavers in 2025. The defender began his career with Western Illinois where he played in eight games as a true freshman.

Mullix spent one year there before transferring to Western Carolina for the next two seasons. In 22 games, Mullix recorded 49 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, and two pass breakups. After two seasons with Western Carolina, the defensive lineman transferred to Oregon State for the 2025 season.

This past season, Mullix put up six tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, and one sack while playing in four games. The defensive lineman will join a fourth collegiate home in Connecticut next season to play his final season of eligibility.



