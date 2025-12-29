UConn Football lands Wheeling TE transfer Alex Godavitarne

The Transfer Portal doesn’t officially open until January 2nd, but that only applies to DI prospects, as DII prospects can enter whenever and some have already begun to commit.

On Monday afternoon, UConn Football landed one of those DII transfers, as Wheeling University tight end Alex Godavitarne took to social media to announce his commitment to the Huskies.

“I chose UConn because of the relationships, and the opportunity to play at an extremely high level and be developed,” Godavitarne told the UConn Report. “They also have good resources, including facilities and academics. They also have standard of winning not only at UConn, but it was at Toledo and coach (Jason) Candle will be bring that over with him.”

The 6-foot-5, 235-pounds tight end is a Washington D.C. native attended Jackson-Reed High School before enrolling at Wheeling University as a Class of 2022 recruit.

According to the Cardinals website, Godavitarne was listed as both a quarterback and tight end. He would go on to redshirt back in 2022, before appearing in 23 games over the next three seasons.

This past season as a redshirt junior, Godavitarne had his best season yet where he hauled in 19 receptions for 255 yards and five touchdowns. Those numbers had him tied for first on the team in touchdown receptions and tied for third in total receiving yards.

Godavitarne will have one year of eligibility remaining to play with the Huskies. Check out the full list of Huskies portal addition below.

POSITON / PLAYER YEAR(S) LEFT NEW TEAM TE Alex Godavitarne 1 TBD



