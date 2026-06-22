UConn Football lands WR Raymond Liggins III, reclasses to 2026 class

The UConn football staff added yet another wide receiver to their growing 2027 class hosting another batch of official visitors.

Peddie School (N.J.) wide receiver Raymond Liggins III announced his commitment to the Huskies on his social media pages this afternoon. Liggins, a native of Illinois, previously attended Simeon (Ill.) before transferring to New Jersey and reclassifying into the 2027 cycle.

As a 2026 class recruit, Liggins picked up offers from Southern Mississippi, Central Michigan, Illinois State, and Indiana State among others.

Upon reclassifying the wide receiver saw a massive uptick in attention from programs and coaches, resulting in offers from Arizona State, Kentucky, Virginia Tech, Tennessee, Missouri, and Miami.

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The 5-foot-11, 160-pound wide receiver is an explosive player who is best known for his speed and what he can do on the field with his legs. Catching Liggins in a foot race is extremely difficult, and stopping the receiver in the open field is equally as challenging. Liggins also consistently creates space with his savvy footwork which often frees him to make a potential reception.

The Huskies’ staff worked rather silently with Liggins, booking an Official Visit with the recruit for the final weekend of the month. UConn just added fellow wide receiver Curt Ellis to the 2027 to start the week. The Huskies additionally have commitments from 2027 class receivers Dae’Sean Graves, Jay Rawls, and Mikey Vernon Jr.



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