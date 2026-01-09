UConn Football lands Youngstown State transfer WR Ky Wilson

The UConn football staff has picked up a notable commitment from an FCS transfer known for his speed and agility.

Ky Wilson, a standout receiver and special teams player for Youngstown State, has committed to the Huskies. Wilson is a master of racking up all-purpose yards and this past season was no different for the talented athlete.

The 5-foot-9, 180-pound native of Farrell (PA) is a junior who will be playing out his final year of eligibility with the Huskies. Wilson ultimately chose UConn over Miami (OH), Baylor, and Cincinnati.

In 2025, Wilson recorded 101 rushing yards, a rushing touchdown, 652 receiving yards, and six receiving touchdowns. As a returner, Wilson recorded 883 yards, a touchdown, and a return of 100 yards. 2025 was the lone season the receiver had with the Penguins now following his transfer to UConn.

Prior to transferring to Youngstown State, Wilson played for Division-II Slippery Rock for two seasons. The receiver signed on with The Rock as a member of the 2023 recruiting class. Wilson managed to make an impact early, however, playing in 14 games as a freshman with 793 kick return yards and two total touchdowns.

In his final season with Slippery rock in 2024, Wilson recorded 1,524 all-purpose yards and six total touchdowns.

Wilson will certainly serve as the primary kick returner for UConn next season due to his long history of success in such a role. Additionally, Wilson will join Toledo transfer wide receiver Jediyah Willoughby on offense.



