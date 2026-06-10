UConn Football lands 2027 Pennsylvania LB Minikon Johnson

The UConn football staff picked up a big commitment in the 2027 class following a productive Official Visit this past weekend.

Bishop Canevin (Pa.) linebacker Minikon Johnson committed to the Huskies after finishing up his Official Visit in Storrs. Johnson picked up a scholarship from UConn back in January after a conversation with defensive coordinator Ryan Manalac.

Johnson recently cut is list of schools down to four schools recently ahead of his official visits. The linebacker was down to Virginia Tech, Cincinnati, Wake Forest, and UConn. Johnson put his visit with the Huskies first on his list and now any additional stops to other programs will not be necessary.

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The Huskies’ staff has been busy in the 2027 class and the commitment of Johnson is a particularly big one. Johnson is currently the 712th overall recruit in the class and his commitment comes just after the staff landed Alan Blackshere, the highest-rated commitment since 2022.

UConn has not had two top 1000 high school commitments since the 2013 recruiting class when the rankings looked a bit different. The milestone for the staff is quite an impressive one to hit particularly before playing a real game in East Hartford.



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