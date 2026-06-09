UConn Football lands 2027 Michigan DL Treighjan Gibson

The UConn football staff has picked up another commitment in the 2027 class during a loaded weekend of visits.

Storrs will be a busy place this weekend as another batch of recruits will travel to campus for an Official Visit. The Huskies had a productive opening weekend with commits Eltonino Hicks and Dae’Sean Graves back on campus.

Hicks and Graves will now be joined in the 2027 Huskies’ recruiting class by Orchard Lake St. Mary’s (Mich.) defensive lineman Treighjan Gibson. The talented defender announced his commitment to the Huskies ahead of his visit to campus this weekend.

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Gibson is a big 6-foot-3, 265-pound defensive lineman who utilizes an array of moves on the field to cause chaos. The defender holds offers to Yale, Ohio, Bowling Green, Army, UMass, and Navy among others.

Ohio had been a program pushing for Gibson after hosting the recruit for a visit back in April, but a return has not materialized.

Central Michigan has also been a prominent program in the recruitment of Gibson after offering him a scholarship last year. Both of the parents of Gibson attended Central Michigan which created a bond between the two.

The defender was scheduled to take another Official Visit ahead of his commitment but the announcement could change things. Gibson was expected to visit the Chippewas on June 11th but could cancel his trip after making his commitment official.



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