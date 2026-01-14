UConn Football lands NC State duo Odera Orizu, Terris Dudley

The UConn football staff added two commitments from the same ACC program this afternoon as the recruiting train continues to roll.

NC State defensive duo Odera Orizu and Terris Dudley have announced their commitments to the Huskies. Both defenders entered the transfer portal and ultimately landed with UConn after evaluating their options.

The Huskies’ staff now has over 40 commitments out of the transfer portal as the hiring of Coach Jason Candle has led to a new-look roster.

Orizu is a 6-foot-4, 265-pound defensive lineman who was a redshirt sophomore this past season. The defender was a member of the 2023 recruiting class, but unfortunately did not manage to crack the rankings.

The Charlotte Christian School (NC) standout held an offer from Western Carolina coming out of high school. Ultimately, Orizu settled on a preferred walk-on offer from NC State after posting 43 tackles and two sacks his senior year.

The defensive lineman took a redshirt year as a freshman, but did not hit the field with the Wolfpack. Orizu did not play a snap for NC State during his three years with the program before hitting the transfer portal. The defender will have two years of eligibility remaining after landing in Connecticut.

Dudley is a 6-foot-3, 200-pound linebacker who was previously a three-star recruit in the 2025 class. NC State, Ohio, Bowling Green, and Toledo were among the top programs fighting for a commitment from Dudley out of high school. The linebacker was the 795th recruit overall in the 2025 recruiting class.

The linebacker signed with NC State and did not manage to play a snap for the team this past season. Dudley will retain all four years of eligibility after opting to take a redshirt for the 2025 campaign.