UConn Football QB Nick Evers to enter Transfer Portal

UConn Football has suffered another hit to the roster this offseason, as quarterback Nick Evers becomes the latest player to announce his plans to enter the Transfer Portal, sources tell On3’s Hayes Fawcett.

The 6-foot-3, 195-pound quarterbacks hails from Texas and attended Flower Mound High School before committing to and signing with Oklahoma as a member of the 2022 class. He would go on to spend on season there, before transferring to Wisconsin for the 2023 season and finally UConn for the last two years.

In 2022 with the Sooners, Evers redshirted after only appearing in one game. In 2023 with Badgers, he did not see the field at all and over two seasons with the Huskies, Evers played in 12 total games, nine of which were in 2024.

During his time with UConn, Evers went 107-of-195 for 1,023 yards yards, six touchdowns and five interceptions. He also ran the ball 81 times for 243 yards and three more scores.

Evers will have one year of eligibility remaining to play elsewhere.



