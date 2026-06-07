UConn Football lands 2027 Ohio Offensive Tackle Aden Norris

UConn football landed a commitment from a talented offensive tackle to continue the recruiting momentum that has been built.

Louisville (Ohio) offensive tackle Aden Norris announced his commitment to the Huskies during his Official Visit with the program. Norris had been drawing closer to the program over the past month, citing the culture that Coach Jason Candle is building as a major reason why.

Norris picked up an offer from offensive line coach John Morookian in May after working out with the coach. The offensive tackle quickly booked an Official Visit after building a relationship with Morookian and other staff members.

The big 6-foot-8, 315-pound offensive tackle additionally booked an Official Visit with Oklahoma State for June 11th. Norris considered booking another Official Visit with Pitt, but neither will be necessary after his first stop in Storrs.

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Norris announced his commitment to the Huskies on the same day as notable Miami Carol (Fla.) safety Alan Blackshere. The duo instantly provide a boost to the 2027 UConn class and bring the current total of commitments on the weekend up to three. Armwood (Fla.) wide receiver Mikey Vernon Jr. announced his commitment to UConn on June 5th.

The Huskies now have the 82nd ranked recruiting class in the 2027 cycle and should make another jump after a few players make announcements in the coming days.



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