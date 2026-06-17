UConn Football lands 2027 Ohio OT Jeremiah Ogbeifun

The UConn football staff has continued to work diligently on the 2027 recruiting class, picking up another commitment in the process.

2027 Pickerington Central (Ohio) offensive tackle Jeremiah Ogbeifun announced his commitment to the Huskies on his Instagram page. Ogbeifun picked up an offer from defensive coordinator Ryan Manalac in January before getting in contact with assistant coach John Morookian. The relationship the two built helped bring the recruit to campus long-term.

The 6-foot-5, 305-pound offensive tackle is an intriguing prospect for a variety of reasons. With just one full season of football under his belt, Ogbeifun has picked up the sport very quickly and done so in an impressive manner. The offensive lineman already has experience playing both tackle and guard and his insane athleticism on the basketball court transfers over to the gridiron fluidly.

Ogbeifun picked the Huskies over programs like Buffalo, Marshall, Toledo, Iowa State, Pittsburgh, and more.

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The Huskies are still in the process of building an offensive line class and more big men will likely join Ogbeifun in the future. At the moment, UConn holds commitments from fellow offensive linemen Krystian Oakley and Aden Norris.

Norris recently committed to UConn during his Official Visit the weekend of June 5th which marked the first commitment along the line for the Huskies. Oakley committed shortly after, coming to a decision long before the original date he booked for his announcement.



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