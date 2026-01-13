UConn Football lands Oregon State transfer LB Zakaih Saez

The UConn football staff landed a pair of commitments from Oregon State transfer portal entries who could play significant roles next season.

Beavers’ defensive lineman Tahjae Mullix and outside linebacker Zakaih Saez have both announced commitments to the Huskies. The duo played together this past season for the first time after Mullix transferred into the program.

Mullix is a former Western Carolina standout who transferred up to the FBS level this past season. The defensive lineman will play out his final year of eligibility with UConn next season.

UConn fans MUST take advantage of this deal, Get 50% off the UConn Report before the offer expires!

Saez is a former three-star St. Thomas Aquinas (FL) standout who ranked as high as 1135th in the 2023 recruiting class. The edge rusher was considered to be the 105th player at the position in the class.

Saez previously held offers from programs like Florida State, Georgia Tech, Iowa State, Louisville, and Mississippi State. The linebacker signed with the Beavers after taking an official visit and took a redshirt year as a freshman.

In 2024, the defender recorded 24 tackles, a sack, and an interception returned for a touchdown as a redshirt freshman in nine games. The linebacker finished the 2025 season with 13 tackles, one sack, and two pass defenses.

The linebacker hit the transfer portal at the end of the 2025 season after playing in seven games. Saez will have two years of eligibility remaining moving forward with the UConn football program. The linebacker will join forces with defensive coordinator Ryan Manalac, who is a former linebacker himself.



💬 Wondering what other UConn fans are saying?



Head to The Husky House forum and jump into the discussion →



TALK ABOUT IT ON THE HUSKY HOUSE

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

CHECK US OUT ON INSTAGRAM

SIGN UP FOR UCONN NEWSLETTER