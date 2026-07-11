Every UConn Football player's rating in College Football 27

The UConn football team returns to play in two months, but fans can already play with the new coaching staff and roster.

College Football 27 released worldwide on July 9th after being available to just MVP+ members and deluxe edition owners the past week. The game may not deliver quite the same experience as the on-field action fans know and love but the release is something many look forward to.

With the full release of the title official, here is a list of every UConn football player in the game along with their rating upon release, which is subject to change.

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Quarterbacks

Quarterbacks not in the game: Bo Polston, Tyler Smith

Running Backs

Running backs not in the game: Soren Rief

Wide Receivers

Wide receivers not in the game: Drew Kron, Daniel Rose, Logan Barnes, Javon Brown

Tight Ends

Tight Ends not in the game: Zach Christinat, Tashi Crofut (LaGanga, Christinat, and Crofut are officially listed as long snappers)

Offensive Linemen

Offensive linemen not in the game: Hill Greenlee, Finn Wilkins, Christos Zigoumis, Fred Johnson, Ben Mulholland

Defensive Tackles

Defensive tackles not in the game: none

Edge Rushers

Edge rushers not in the game: Makijah Latiker, Eddie Dresch, Mateo Kipke

Linebackers

Linebackers not in the game: Ethan Hogg, Charlie O’Connor, Lewenski Ydore, Jayden Jones, John Lista, Charles Johnson, Hayden Pegg

Cornerbacks

Cornerbacks not in the game: Shmar Akande, Elijah Whitaker, Tyler Marescot

Safeties

Safeties not in the game: Carter Boskovich

Specialists

K Mike Baker (70 OVR)

Specialists not in the game: Tommy Warner, Spencer Sullins



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