UConn Report
Every UConn Football player's rating in College Football 27
The UConn football team returns to play in two months, but fans can already play with the new coaching staff and roster.
College Football 27 released worldwide on July 9th after being available to just MVP+ members and deluxe edition owners the past week. The game may not deliver quite the same experience as the on-field action fans know and love but the release is something many look forward to.
With the full release of the title official, here is a list of every UConn football player in the game along with their rating upon release, which is subject to change.
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Quarterbacks
- QB Jake Merklinger (74 OVR)
- QB Kalieb Osborne (71 OVR)
- QB Tucker McDonald (67 OVR)
Quarterbacks not in the game: Bo Polston, Tyler Smith
Running Backs
- RB Kenji Christian (81 OVR)
- RB Cyncir Bowers (76 OVR)
- RB Trey Cornist (76 OVR)
- RB Dashun Reeder (75 OVR)
- RB Jaden Hart (75 OVR)
- RB Shawn Simeon (71 OVR)
Running backs not in the game: Soren Rief
Wide Receivers
- WR Shamar Porter (77 OVR)
- WR Emanuel Ross (75 OVR)
- WR Ryder Treadway (73 OVR)
- WR Cam Abshire (70 OVR)
- WR Ky Wilson (70 OVR)
- WR Kamren Flowers (69 OVR)
- WR Zy’marion Lang (69 OVR)
- WR Jediyah Wiloughby (67 OVR)
- WR Julian Allen (65 OVR)
- WR Teddy Williams (65 OVR)
Wide receivers not in the game: Drew Kron, Daniel Rose, Logan Barnes, Javon Brown
Tight Ends
- TE Matt Ragan (72 OVR)
- TE Mike Burton (72 OVR)
- TE Alex Godavitarne (68 OVR)
- TE Xavier Watson (68 OVR)
- TE Clemens Richter (67 OVR)
- TE David LaGanga (62 OVR)
Tight Ends not in the game: Zach Christinat, Tashi Crofut (LaGanga, Christinat, and Crofut are officially listed as long snappers)
Offensive Linemen
- C Terrence Moore (79 OVR)
- RG Ty Chan (78 OVR)
- RT Christian Richter (74 OVR)
- LT Hannes Hammer (70 OVR)
- LG Tamarus Walker (70 OVR)
- RT Nathan Pahanich (69 OVR)
- LT Mason Howard (68 OVR)
- C Deron McLaughlin (67 OVR)
- RT Dominic Rivera (66 OVR)
- RG Isiah Switzer (64 OVR)
- LT Joe McGann (64 OVR)
- RG Raphael Greene-Nyarko (62 OVR)
Offensive linemen not in the game: Hill Greenlee, Finn Wilkins, Christos Zigoumis, Fred Johnson, Ben Mulholland
Defensive Tackles
- DT Esean Carter (79 OVR)
- DT Tahjae Mullix (73 OVR)
- DT Andrew Laurich (72 OVR)
- DT Desmond Aladuge (72 OVR)
- DT Melvin Hills III (69 OVR)
Defensive tackles not in the game: none
Edge Rushers
- RE Joshua Mickens (76 OVR)
- LE Anas Luqman (75 OVR)
- RE Avery Dunn (75 OVR)
- RE Zakaih Saez (75 OVR)
- LE Matt Hoffman (71 OVR)
- RE Chamberlain Campbell (70 OVR)
- RE Shamar Riser-Pressley (66 OVR)
- LE Odera Orizu (64 OVR)
Edge rushers not in the game: Makijah Latiker, Eddie Dresch, Mateo Kipke
Linebackers
- ROLB K’Von Sherman (84 OVR)
- MLB Luke Murphy (77 OVR)
- MLB Rickey Williams (66 OVR)
- ROLB Terris Dudley (64 OVR)
Linebackers not in the game: Ethan Hogg, Charlie O’Connor, Lewenski Ydore, Jayden Jones, John Lista, Charles Johnson, Hayden Pegg
Cornerbacks
- CB Moussa Kane (71 OVR)
- CB Renick Dorilas (70 OVR)
- CB Kylish Hicks (69 OVR)
- CB Zion Paret (69 OVR)
- CB CJ Bell Jr. (68 OVR)
- CB Tyler McKinstry (68 OVR)
- CB Saxton Suchanic (63 OVR)
Cornerbacks not in the game: Shmar Akande, Elijah Whitaker, Tyler Marescot
Safeties
- SS Jayden Davis (75 OVR)
- FS Tracy Revels (75 OVR)
- FS Steve Miller (71 OVR)
- SS Braedyn Moore (70 OVR)
- SS Axavier Bridges-Brooks (66 OVR)
- FS Jayden Price (61 OVR)
Safeties not in the game: Carter Boskovich
Specialists
- K Mike Baker (70 OVR)
Specialists not in the game: Tommy Warner, Spencer Sullins
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