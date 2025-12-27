UConn Football Preview: Army Black Knights Edition

UConn Football is on back on the gridiron this weekend, as they will take on the Army Black Knights in the 2025 Fenway Bowl this upcoming Saturday afternoon. The Huskies are coming off their first ever back to back nine win seasons in program history.

On the flip side, the Black Knights finished the regular season with a 6-6 record on the year, with wins over Kansas State, UAB, Charlotte, Air Force, Temple and UTSA.

WHO / WHEN / WHERE / SPREAD

WHO: UConn Huskies vs. Army

WHEN: Saturday, 2:15pm ET

WHERE: Fenway Park (Boston, MA) OR ESPN

SPREAD via ESPN Bet: Army -7.5pts || Over/Under set at 41.5pts

Head Coach Jeff Monken (12th year)

Salary: $2,400,000

$2,400,000 Overall Record: 126–79

126–79 Record at Air Force: 88-63

88-63 Bowl Games: 5-1

Offensive Coordinator Cody Worley (2nd year)

2025 Season Stats

Points Per Game: 22.4

22.4 Yards Per Game: 324.1

324.1 Passing Yards Per Game: 78.6

78.6 Rushing Yards Per Game: 245.5

Defensive Coordinator Nate Woody (6th year)

2025 Season Stats

Points Allowed Per Game: 22.1

22.1 Yards Allowed Per Game: 349.9

349.9 Passing Allowed Yards Per Game: 199.3

199.3 Rushing Allowed Yards Per Game: 150.7

All-Time Series History

This will be the 10th ever matchup between the two programs, with UConn leading the series 5-4 all-time. Despite leading the series, the Black Knights hold the two most recent victories between two as they defeated the Huskies in both 2021 and 2022.

Top Army Offseason Additions



